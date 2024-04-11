Tyla revealed that she wants South African dancers when she finally goes on her anticipated tour

The Water hitmaker had since cancelled her tour due to a recurring injury and hopes to make a stellar return on stage

Mzansi praised Tyla for making the right choice for going with local dancers, saying South Africans know how to bring the flavour

Tyla revealed that she wants South African dancers when she goes on tour. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Tyla, is getting ready for her tour and revealed that she wants South African dancers when she hits the stage. Speaking in an interview, the Grammy Award-winner highlighted how special native South Africans are when it comes to dance, and wants to share that with the rest of the world.

Tyla conciders South African dancers for tour

It looks like South Africa's official niece, Tyla, is looking into going back on stage to finish what she almost started - her tour.

Briefly News reported that the singer had to cancel her anticipated tour due to a recurring injury that needed to be treated before she hit the stage.

In a clip posted by Twitter (X) user TylaClub, the singer spoke in an interview about how she envisions her tour and what she wouldn't compromise on for it to be an unforgettable experience:

"When I say 'I want South African dancers,' I want South African dancers!

"Obviously, people are learning the dance moves, but it's different. When you're born in South Africa and immersed in the culture, the culture of Amapiano and the dancing - there's a different rhythm that you have.

"It's just so infectious when we perform, and I really want people to feel that when they come to my show. I want people to feel the energy come off the stage."

And she's not wrong. Even Beyoncé had to fly in dancers from Mozambique known as the Tofo Tofo Dance group, to teach her and her dancers their native dance moves for Run the World (Girls).

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's video

South Africans are geeking at Tyla for how she puts the country on such a high pedestal:

TumiMonwana said:

"RSA runs deep in her DNA!"

Ishshah_B wrote:

"When I say I love her so much!"

gistwhere agreed with Tyla:

"Very important. The rhythm South Africans have is what differentiates them."

PhashaThato2 was proud:

"She reminds me of AKA all the time. She’s so proud of being South African. Our Celebrities don’t promote SA like she does. AKA would be so proud of her."

VictoriaAfPA showed love to Tyla:

"Tyla is truly our girl, she never ceases to amaze me."

CasablancoOh said:

"Unfortunately, no matter how great American dancers are, they don't have that thing!"

