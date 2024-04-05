Tyla recently left South Africa in stitches after sharing her beauty hack using razor blades

The Grammy Award-winning singer posted a video trimming her eyebrows, saying she does them herself and only uses blades

Mzansi loves Tyla's authenticity and how she stays true to her roots despite being a global superstar

Tyla impressed South Africans when she trimmed her eyebrows with a razor blade. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Our girl Tyla has fans wrapped around her finger, and it's not only for her incredible talent but also for how she manages to stay true to her roots. The Grammy Award-winning singer's beauty hack left Mzansi fans in stitches when she pulled out a razor blade to trim her eyebrows.

Tyla shares eyebrow trimming routine

Tyla is at the peak of her career and has captured fans' hearts with her beauty and undeniable musical talent.

With countless shows and back-to-back appearances, including her meet-and-greet in Johannesburg, image is everything, and she makes sure that not only are her signature outfits ready, but that her face is always snatched.

In collaboration with Vogue, the singer shared her nine-minute skin and makeup routine. For her eyebrows, the Truth or Dare hitmaker revealed that she uses razor blazes and trims her brows herself.

Tyla jokingly advised fans not to try her routine at home, saying she's from "The Gallies" and knows what she's doing:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's brow routine

South Africans feel represented after watching Tyla use a razor blade identical to the classic Gillette Minora blades, one that Mzansi has used for years:

nomvul_khuzwayo wrote:

"This is why I love her so much! My girl doesn’t pretend."

KenGlobally said:

"The fact that she’s so real for this will make her stay relevant forever."

poladii_ posted:

"Might be our greatest export in recent years, bless her."

itsmaroon___ responded:

"I’ve never felt more represented in my life."

heythandi commented:

"She’s so real for this."

M_BUCIE showed love to Tyla:

"She’s so 100% authentically South African, and I love her so much."

Tyla features in Beats by Dre and Alo ad

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer featuring in the latest ad for Beats by Dre and Alo's earbuds.

The Water hitmaker received rave reactions from fans who continue to celebrate her ever-growing success.

