Tyla featured in the new Beats by Dre ad in collaboration with Alo for their new earphones

The Beats Fit Pro buds are set to launch soon and are said to be the best accessory for all the fitness bunnies out there

Mzansi showed love to Tyla and was excited about how much she had grown in such a short space of time

Tyla impressed fans with her Beats by Dre x Alo Yoga commercial. Images: tyla

Our girl Tyla is featured in the new ad for Beats by Dre's earphones, Beats Fit Pro, in collaboration with athletic retail brand, Alo. The Water hitmaker stunned fans in her commercial, with Mzansi supporters convinced that there was no stopping her growth.

Tyla features in Beats by Dre commercial

Tyla's influence is unmatched, and since she broke out into the international market, she quickly became the new it girl.

With an album out that is already taking over music charts, the singer is in high demand by fans and brands and recently worked on a commercial with some renowned companies.

Beats, originally Bears by Dre, is set to launch the Beats Fit Pro in collaboration with Alo Yoga, an American athletic apparel retailer for "the perfect fitness accessory."

For the ad, Tyla is seen walking by the ocean in Alo gear while her song, Safer, blasts through her Beats Fit Pros. The ad also pays homage to the singer's Grammy Award-winning single, Water:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's new commercial

Netizens congratulated Tyla, stunned by how she had blown up:

missnaycotton responded:

"She wasn’t lying when she said we would see her everywhere."

m_thembalethu was worried:

"Her speed to the top is a bit worrying, but I trust her team."

Maluda012 said:

"She's so gone."

slee_steven_squillaci_art posted:

"Mac G is in his little corner cringing and crying right now."

PheonQx_fx threw shade at the haters:

"They say she's in the Illuminati circle."

matthewgabin said:

"Tyla has the best team in the world! This is how you debut as the next global superstar! Show them how it's done, ma!"

Tyla beats Burna Boy's streaming record

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer beating Burna Boy's streaming record on Spotify.

The singer's self-titled debut album is said to be the fastest African album to surpass 630 million streams in under a week.

