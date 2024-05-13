DJ Zinhle and her two daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana, supported fellow media personality Somizi Mhlongo

The family wore Somizi Mhlongo's clothing brand, Sompire Kid’s, for the matching outfits range

Netizens gushed over the family and lauded DJ Zinhle for supporting Somizi and for the stunning photoshoot

DJ Zinhle and her cubs looked absolutely stunning for their recent photoshoot. The star was promoting Somizi Mhlongo's clothing range in the most adorable way.

DJ Zinhle and her daughters Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana stunned in Sompire Kids. Image: @djzinhle

Zinhle and family stun in Sompire Kids gear

Media personality DJ Zinhle and her two daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana, looked adorable in a family photoshoot. The trio supported fellow media personality Somizi Mhlongo as they wore matching outfits for his children's clothing range.

The family wore Sompire Kids outfits, which are multicoloured, while DJ Zinhle wore a white outfit designed with the same print.

The picture was shared by @somizi, who said:

"DJ Zinhle’s and fam in Sompire kid’s matching outfits available online."

Mzansi gushes over the Mohosanas

Netizens had only positive things to say about the family, and some people even lauded DJ Zinhle for supporting Somizi and for the stunning photoshoot.

Some trolls backtracked after they claimed that DJ Zinhle's children do not look like her as Kairo Forbes is her late father Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' doppelganger and Asante Mohosana looks like her father Murdah Bongz.

@ThAbokM:

"They look so stunning."

@Kamveli77884122:

"And they will say tomorrow Zee doesn't support her friends business mxm."

@NellyM_grandkid:

"Need this for me and my girls, with nice white sneakers."

@xeshamusiq:

"This is beautiful. Let's support local business and talent."

@_Mashudu_M:

"This is beautiful."

Somizi Mhlongo to laung Sompire adult range

In a previous report from Briefly News, the flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo has plans to launch the new Sompire merchandise for adults.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a video clip of the former Idols SA star showing off a new tee and bucket hat on Twitter (X). Many people online reacted online to the news that the dancer star would be launching new merchandise.

