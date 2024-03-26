Social media users are joking about DJ Zinhle not resembling her daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana, with fans noting the girls' likeness to their fathers, AKA and Murdah Bongz

A video of DJ Zinhle and her daughters at Mpoomi Ledwaba's Unlimited Festival sparked the conversation

Fans humorously commented on the resemblance between the girls and their fathers, with some jokingly questioning Zinhle's biological connection to her daughters

Social media users are sharing hilarious comments about how DJ Zinhle does not look remotely close to her two daughters Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana.

DJ Zinhle's fans have commented about how she does not look like her daughters. Image: @djzinhle

Fans weigh in on DJ Zinhle and her daughters

Some celebrity kids are striking resemblances of their parents, but that's not the case with media personality and businesswoman DJ Zinhle.

The star recently found her name popping up on social media timelines when a video of her and her daughters Kairo and Asante went viral.

A user with the handle @mihletshemese shared a video of the star at Mpoomi Ledwaba's Unlimited Festival and noted how Zinhle doesn't look like her kids. The post read:

"Zinhle’s genes said ✨get somebody else to do it✨"

Mzansi shares hilarious jokes about DJ Zinhle's kids

Fans have agreed that both Asante and Kairo look like their fathers AKA and Murdah Bongz. Some even shared that that's the case with their children.

@mihletshemese said:

"That baby is her dad's twin"

@ditebogomailula added:

"The fact that both of them are like that? "

@Todi_M2 wrote:

"The second baby looks a lot like her & her mom look at picture of her without makeup & lashes you’ll see."

@notjustawoman_ commented:

"I’ve realised daughters favour their dads while boys favour moms most times."

@Yenkosi said:

"Yaz you even question how is she the mom, bamuthwalise ijazi uZee."

@qtwanoo wrote:

"Both of them"

DJ Zinhle applauded for great mothering skills with Kairo Forbes

Briefly News also reported that DJ Zinhle gave Mzansi a sneak peek into the kind of mother she is. The DJ revealed that she stays up at night to help Kairo Forbes fall asleep and was praised for being comforting, especially after AKA's tragic passing.

DJ Zinhle left fans gushing after revealing her night-time routine with her firstborn, Kairo Forbes.

