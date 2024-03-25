Sbahle and her sister-in-law Tamia Mpisane stunned netizens with their gorgeous new pictures together

The ladies rocked denim outfits and posed for pictures, and had Mzansi men ready to shoot their shots

Fans showed love to the Mpisane girls and gushed over their undeniable beauty

Sbahle and sister-in-law Tamia Mpisane served sister goals in their matching denim outfits. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle and Tamia Mpisane are sister goals and Mzansi can't get enough of their sweet bond. The Kwa MaMkhize stars looked stunning in their matching denim outfits and had netizens gushing over their gorgeous photos together.

Sbahle and Tamia Mpisane rock denim outfits

The Mpisane girls, Sbahle and Tamia, recently enjoyed an outing that appeared to be denim-themed, and they honoured it with class.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sbahle and Tamia rocked the classic denim and white combo while posing for pictures.

MaMkhize and her sister, Nozipho Ngubo, also made a cameo and stuck to the denim theme with long jean skirts and white sneakers and were strutting their stuff for the gorgeous photos.

Rich aunty of two, Sbahle wore a torn denim skirt with a cropped denim jacket, complete with a matching bralette to show off her new twins. Slide to the second frame:

"Home is where the heart is."

Mzansi reacts to Sbahle and Tamia's photo"

Netizens complimented the Mpisane ladies' cute photo together and couldn't get enough of their beauty:

MalekTrendz said:

"I love them both."

kgotsobmav was stunned:

"You're both so beautiful! I love it!"

jcollectsa complimented the ladies:

"You look beautiful, girls."

Shorty_Cnyolo claimed:

"They look like identical twins, who is Tamia? Don't judge me."

Thando_Fosgate posted:

"Eish, guys, how can one get Sbahle's phone numbers?"

blackbarbielish responded:

"Gorgeous, chomi."

sandile_jeffrey commented:

"Beautiful family."

TwixSin0 said:

"To think that people claimed Tamia had light-skinned privilege and that she’s not a peng ting."

