Mohale Motaung was oozing style in his latest photo set that stunned his supporters

The influencer had fans gagging with his all-black outfit and topped it off with a headscarf - it's giving punk rock baddie

Mzansi showed love to Mohale's fashion sense and flooded his comments with countless fire-flame emojis

Mohale Motaung served fashion goals in his latest photo set. Images: mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung never misses a beat when it comes to slaying an outfit, and this time was no different. The former Mr Mhlongo received countless compliments for his latest photo set showing off his timeless and unconventional style.

Mohale Motaung serves another fashion moment

One of Mzansi's favourite IT boys, Mohale Motaung is known to make every day a fashion statement and his Instagram page is flooded with amazing pics and cool fits from some of his best fashion moments.

This time was no different when the founder of the now-closed Fusion Cocktail Lounge stunned in an all-black outfit, complete with a black tote bag, trendy oversized sunglasses and a headscarf:

"Feelin’ 11 out of 10."

Mzansi reacts to Mohale Motaung's outfit

Netizens are feeling Mohale's style, with some saying he was inspired by Nigerian fashion designer, Swanky Jerry:

tumanintombi21 said:

"I don't know why I saw Swanky without the flair for the dramatic."

Zindzi_Sand posted:

"You look exactly how you feel!"

Cecilia_Mthwane was impressed:

"Made my Thursday! Looking good, Hale."

nos_masinga made a request:

"Give us the Swanky walk."

madikizelaphumeza showed love to Mohale:

"Always looking fire without even trying."

charlieafrikka1 wrote:

"Channelling your inner Swanky!"

mary_nelly.mc complimented Mohale:

"The most fashionable person I know. You always look fantastic in everything."

R_Jessie_ wrote:

"Swanky was found shaking!"

Mohale Motaung steals the show with LV bag

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mohale Motaung's recent outfit that made him the talk of the social media streets.

The media personality rocked a vintage-inspired outfit, and completed the look with a high-end designer purse, and had netizens singing his praises:

thami.mfeka said:

"A very good-looking man you are."

Source: Briefly News