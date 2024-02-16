Socialite Mohale Motaung shows just how much of a fashionista he is with his latest outfit

Mohale Motaung rocked a gorgeous LV Bag with his exquisite outfit. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Businessman and socialite Mohale Motaung turned heads with his recent look. The star knows a thing or two about high fashion, and his current look is no different.

Mohale shows the people how it's done

Taking to Instagram, Mohale Motaung shared snaps of him rocking a black and yellow outfit with a mustard hat and a stylish LV bag to complete the look.

The former reality TV star always steps out in high fashion and makes sure he always looks good.

He captioned the images:

"Stepping out."

Mzansi lauds Mohale Motaung for his recent outfit

Netizens hailed the club owner and said he always looks dapper. Mohale always looks photo-ready, and a lot of his Instagram posts prove that.

@thaka_mnguni replied"

"Some souls are too fine honey."

@Thee_lydiah added:

"Looking good as always."

blackmale2inspire asked:

"I need those shoes how can someone get one."

@mashia333 lauded:

"Super clean. Love it for you."

@tebza1479889 said:

"Stepping with fire."

@molini.t mentioned:

"Woooh, excuse me nyash, legs are just center stage."

Somizi Mhlongo gets Gucci spoils on birthday

Somizi and his ex-husband Mohale have one thing in common, their fashion taste. On his birthday, 23 December 2023, Mhlongo showed some of the spoils he received from Gucci.

"Thanks to the @gucci team for the birthday flowers, gift and cake. Prebirthday stuff. Tomorrow is a big day. I turn 15. Come, let’s party @disoufeng meadowlands Soweto."

Watch the video here.

Mohale mocks Somizi's blunder

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo faced backlash for allegedly fabricating a WhatsApp message from Mbongeni Ngema.

Mohale Motaung seemingly took a dig at Somizi on social media by sharing a meme of people laughing without a caption.

Fans speculated and joked about Mohale's post, interpreting it as a reaction to Somizi's deception.

Briefly News