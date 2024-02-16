Mohale Motaung Steps Out in Style and Rocks a LV Bag, Netizens Give Look Thumbs Up
- Socialite Mohale Motaung shows just how much of a fashionista he is with his latest outfit
- The businessman wore a yellow shirt with black pants and a stylish LV bag and took stunning pictures
- The former reality TV star always steps out in high fashion and makes sure he always looks good
Businessman and socialite Mohale Motaung turned heads with his recent look. The star knows a thing or two about high fashion, and his current look is no different.
Mohale shows the people how it's done
Taking to Instagram, Mohale Motaung shared snaps of him rocking a black and yellow outfit with a mustard hat and a stylish LV bag to complete the look.
He captioned the images:
"Stepping out."
Mzansi lauds Mohale Motaung for his recent outfit
Netizens hailed the club owner and said he always looks dapper. Mohale always looks photo-ready, and a lot of his Instagram posts prove that.
@thaka_mnguni replied"
"Some souls are too fine honey."
@Thee_lydiah added:
"Looking good as always."
blackmale2inspire asked:
"I need those shoes how can someone get one."
@mashia333 lauded:
"Super clean. Love it for you."
@tebza1479889 said:
"Stepping with fire."
@molini.t mentioned:
"Woooh, excuse me nyash, legs are just center stage."
Somizi Mhlongo gets Gucci spoils on birthday
Somizi and his ex-husband Mohale have one thing in common, their fashion taste. On his birthday, 23 December 2023, Mhlongo showed some of the spoils he received from Gucci.
"Thanks to the @gucci team for the birthday flowers, gift and cake. Prebirthday stuff. Tomorrow is a big day. I turn 15. Come, let’s party @disoufeng meadowlands Soweto."
Watch the video here.
Mohale mocks Somizi's blunder
In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo faced backlash for allegedly fabricating a WhatsApp message from Mbongeni Ngema.
Mohale Motaung seemingly took a dig at Somizi on social media by sharing a meme of people laughing without a caption.
Fans speculated and joked about Mohale's post, interpreting it as a reaction to Somizi's deception.
Source: Briefly News