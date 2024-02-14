One young man showed off his love for fashion and design by making a dress out of Checkers Sixty60 bags

He uploaded a TikTok video showing off his creativity, which left netizens speechless

The online community couldn't help but applaud him for thinking of Mother Earth in his acts

A young man showed creativity and made a dress with Checkers Sixty60 bags. Images: @ndiwavho.couture/ TikTok, @ndiwavho.couture/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A young man took a chance and showed off his creative side on TikTok by making a two-piece dress using the Checkers Sixty60 bags.

In the video uploaded by @ndiwavho.couture, he can be seen showing off the Checkers bags before cutting them. He then flaunted the finished piece, which wowed netizens.

The piece included a top that shows off one's figure and a mini skirt. It also consists of a royal hat.

The TikTokker is not new to the world of recycling. He prides himself on showing his designer talent by using recyclable things. For example, he once stunned internet users with a dress he made using Woolworth's bags.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Young man uses Sixty60 bags to make dress

Watch the creative TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the man's creativity

The video garnered over 1k likes, with many online users applauding him for his creativity and some comparing him to SA's fashion sopie, House of Zwide.

@Ntokozo commented:

" House of Zwide."

@MissPalesa applauded:

"Love it❤️❤️❤️"

@vuyiswamamdumanek stanned:

"If this is not talent, I don’t know, then"

@Tinka's loved:

"Best ever "

@THULIE FIRST-TIME requested:

"Make blazer then I won't bother anymore."

@Prizzy complimented:

"Mmmh you look like a Queen now "

@which country is this? asked:

"Do Pep please baby boooy.lets see."

Mom uses Sixty60 bags to cover son's school books

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who wrapped her son's school books using the Sixty60 bags.

In the video she shared on TikTok, @lebangkgosana is seen with the boy's books and the recyclable bags. She cuts them and covers her son's school books. The TikTokker said the bags were good quality and fit the books nicely. She finished off by putting a plastic cover - a job well done. Netizens were impressed.

Source: Briefly News