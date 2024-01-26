One mom decided to be creative and used Checker's Sixty60 bags to cover her son's school books

The lady said the bags are of good quality and they are easy to use for covering books

The online community reacted to the woman's idea, with many applauding her for thinking outside the box

A mom wrapped her son's schoolbooks with Checker's Sixty60 bags. Images: @lebangkgosana/ TikTok, @lebangkgosana/ Instagram

Source: UGC

It's that time of the year. Kids are back in school. Parents have been up and down dealing with stationery and uniforms, which are all at a rising cost.

One parent found a creative way to cut costs for school stuff. The mom realised that she had tons of Checker's recyclable bags. She made use of them and covered her boy's books with them.

In the video she shared on TikTok, @lebangkgosana is seen with the boy's books and the recyclable bags. She cuts them and covers her son's school books. The TikTokker said the bags were good quality and fit the books nicely. She finished off by putting a plastic cover - a job well done.

Mome uses Sixy60 bags for her son's school covers

Watch the creative TikTok video below:

TikTokkers showed pride

The video garnered over 56k likes, with many online users loving and encouraging parents to use the same creativity.

@zaneleibut commented:

"This is the coolest thing ever, I always feel bad throwing these bags away since they are always in good condition… big ups team mom ❤️"

@Bianca Els shared:

"We love a recycling Queen."

@rebone36 said:

"I used to use newspaper (by choice) it honestly looked so cool ."

@ThatGirlCurly wrote:

"I don't know why people are being negative. This is amazing idea and you teaching your child to be resourceful."

@Chante_Dobson commented:

"This mom needs a bells! Well Done, recycling ♻️."

@Miss Angler shared:

"This is an amazing idea."

@Malikah Simons-Ryklief said:

"People buy their children checkers bikes and baskets! I would definitely think this is branded wrapping paper. As a teacher, I love how you are encouraging your son to re-use and not be wasteful!"

Girl uses KFC bag for school book covers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who reused KFC bags as school book covers.

@school, @hlompho_27, posted a TikTok video using KFC paper bags as book covers. In the video, she incorporated the restaurant's logo and wore her name and subjects. Netizens were impressed.

Source: Briefly News