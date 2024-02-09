One educator took to her TikTok account and advised Grade 12 learners to put dating on hold

She said there is nothing fashionable about starting a relationship in matric, chances are it will not go far

The online community had mixed reactions to the teacher's advice, with some agreeing and some not

A concerned teacher advised Grade 12 learners to put dating on hold. She said there is nothing fashionable about dating in matric.

@teenlifecoach_lebodube uploaded a video on TikTok giving the pupils advice. Being a teacher herself, she sees a lot of kids who have started exploring. But what's sad about that exploration is that it affects schoolwork.

She specifically spoke about dating, saying matriculants do not have to add the stress of dating on their plate, they have enough pressure to work towards varsity and study for trials and finals.

She added that there's nothing spectacular about dating in Grade 12, chances are that the person you are with now will go to a different university and by this time next year, everything that seems perfect between you and them will be over.

Teachers say Grade 12 pupils should put dating on hold

TikTokkers were divided over the video

The video received mixed reactions, with some online users agreeing and some not sharing their experiences.

@her shared the opposite story:

"I started my relationship in grade 12, and 5 years later, I’m still with my man. Oh, and btw -both our APS’ are off the calendar "

@Lindiwe Ratlhagane shares a similar experience:

"I was an A student. Then, I got into a relationship. My heart was broken, and my marks dropped to C on my finals. Had to upgrade the following year, and got my 80s then. Lesson learned. "

@Snex asked:

"What if the person is your soulmate?"

@dineo letswalo know the feeling:

"I failed in 2004 because of that, yeses it was the worst thing ever. But I thank God my mom and the school didn’t give up on me. 2005 I passed Grade 12."

@ disagreed:

"Not all of us"

High school pupil asks bae to be prom date

In another story, Briefly News reported about a high schooler who asked his bae to be his prom partner.

@t.umieee shared her promposal video on TikTok, which was viewed 142K times. In the video, the young woman is minding her own business and posing for a picture when her bae appears from behind. With roses, balloons, cake and a gift in his hands, he goes on his knee and asks his girlfriend to be his prom date. The video then shows her happily holding her gifts, excited for the date.

