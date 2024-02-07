A woman flaunted being a lecturer at the age of 25, teaching her age mates in China

The lady took to her TikTok account and shared a moment preparing to start a lesson

The online community reacted to the video, with many congratulations to her and one or two online users feeling offended

Londe is teaching abroad, in China. She flexed her having such a job at a young age. Many achieve it at an older age, if at all.

The 25-year-old took to her TikTok account and posted a video of herself preparing for class.

"POV: You are a lecturer at age 25, and you are teaching your ontanga bakho (age mates.)

Watch the TikTok inspiring video below:

One online user took offence

Some online users took offence to her statement. One user commented, saying that she didn't have to say that she is teaching her age mates because some people worked hard to be where they are despite their age.

Responding to the TikTokker, the woman said that she didn't mean to offend anyone, she was simply sharing her experience as as a person who is new to what she is doing. She added that the people she is teaching are not even her age mates as such, in fact, they are actually younger than her by two to three years.

Congratulatory messages poured in

The clip got over 46k likes, besides the negative comments, many online users congratulated her on the achievement and encouraged her to keep going upward.

@Nobubele Dlamini congratulated:

"Well done sibalukhulu"

@Melokuhle Dlamini asked:

"Congratulations …. May I ask what are the minimim requirements to become a lecturer?

@Katlego Mafogo shared an experience:

"Yooh Trauma! Last year I was 24, and some of the guys in my class were like 26/27 years old. I never went to their corner during lectures!"

@mazuluuu defended the lady:

"I don’t think she means this in a mean way maybe she’s just saying it’s hard to lecture ontanga bakhe (age mates) cause maybe they don’t respect her etc."

@NtebzaN cheered:

"Beautiful Keep Winning."

@Sinethemba Sibiya applauded:

"Congratulations ☺️mentor."

CPUT lecturer bags PhD while raising three kids

In another story, Briefly News reported about a media lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) who obtained her PhD while mothering three boys.

Despite being a determined and resilient mother, Sisanda said raising a young family while building her career is a challenge, but thanks to her supportive system, mainly her husband.

