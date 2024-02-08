A young boy reacted dramatically when he had to attend to his Grade one homework

The little man was captured in a TikTok video with tears rolling down his cheeks while he thew his body on the sofa

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing similar experiences with their kids

A boy acted hilariously dramatic over his Grade One homework. Images: @leti_m2/ TikTok, @Rawpixel/ Getty Images

A young boy was so over his Grade One homework. He hilariously cried when he had to do it.

In a video shared on TikTok by @leti_m2, the young man is seen in the sitting room hilariously crying while holding his pencil.

His family is trying to assist him, but tears do not stop from rolling down his eyes. One could assume that the homework was a bit hard for the young man, or it could be the case that he is not used to the big grade workload yet.

Grade one boy cries over homework

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers shared their similar stories

Social media users found the video hilarious, with many sharing similar stories of their young ones being dramatic when they must attend to their homework.

@Bongiwe_khabazela said:

"My son just starts complaining that his hands hurt that time he has only been writing for 5 mins."

@Gettysburg shared struggle:

"My twins will be complaining even before writing, then they lose focus so quickly, both of them "

P@alesa'Lala found a partner:

"Yho, I thought I was alone_ Can we please have a support group coz wow"

@natash_mogabale relates:

"Story of my life. And he loses focus so quickly "

@Thats me_yes shared their experience:

"I'm crying as a parent ka Grade 3 and 8 homework , it's like I'm the one going to school"

@shaz shared how they deal with their child:

"Same problem. I have to sit with a shoe next to me. And give him the worst threats ever "

