One child was eager to get his homework done as he thought he was nailing all the answers to the questions

The kid blazed through maths sums and happily completed all the additions paying no mind to any corrections

Online users were amused as they watched the kid writing the wrong answers in glee, excited to finish

A child became a viral TikTok sensation while doing his schoolwork. The kid had people in stitches as he confidently tackled his maths exercises.

A TikTok video shows a kid doing his maths homework wrong but insisting he is correct. Image: @mothepa82

Source: TikTok

The video received thousands of likes as people enjoyed seeing the child's confidence. The clip also garnered thousands of comments, with viewers leaving encouraging remarks for the boy.

Child eagerly does schoolwork

@mothepa82 shared a TikTok video of a child attempting to complete additional homework. In the video, the kid seemed unaware that he should be adding the totals in each box to write in the box.

Watch the video below to see how he ignored the help offered:

Kid has SA laughing over math sums

Many people enjoyed watching the video as they could relate to the child's logic. Online users highlighted the boy's unwavering confidence while doing homework.

Nhlashka12 commented:

"The singing nkosiyami, then he corrects the book yena, classic!"

Modidy0421 wrote:

"He even corrects the answer nkosiyam."

Nelz Mthiya added:

"The way he wrote 2, I'm dead."

Sesana commented:

"1. He's singing and ignoring you with confidence, 2. He's correcting the example, 3. He is writing backward...ayyy kuningi."

Abigail29 joked:

"My confidence in an exam, knowing very well the answer is wrong."

User84521298712396 added:

"It's the singing with confidence for me."

Moagi Kopano wondered:

"Why is he writing everything backward?"

