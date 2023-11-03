A teacher on TikTok filmed some of the answers she got from her students in their final English exam paper

The educator was amazed as the children tried their luck figuring out what the term FOMO means

Many viewers on TikTok were amazed by the variety of answers the teacher got from the grade 8 learners

A South African teacher was amazed by her students' answers on their November final English exam paper. The professional educator showed how one question got the best of most of her class.

An English teacher showed her Grade 8 students' answers as they tried to answer the meaning of FOMO. Image: TikTok / @teacher_neo_/ Getty Images/ PeopleImages/ JGI/ Jamie Grill

Source: UGC

In the video, the teacher received thousands of likes. Many people commented, discussing the answers provided by the grade 8 students.

Grade 8 students guess what is "FOMO"

An educator on TikTok @teacher_neo_ shared a challenging question that grade 8 students struggled with. In the video, she revealed that the end-of-year exam English paper asked students to write FOMO in full.

The educator got interesting answers such as "fear of my obsession", "fomophobic", and more. Watch the video to see the wild responses she got from her students:

SA amazed by grade 8 FOMO guesses

Many people flooded the comments, joking about the answers to what "FOMO" means. Netizens argued that children could not be expected to know the trendy lingo from the 2010s.

Karabo was in awe:

"Mara what is English doing to us? ."

Thobile:-) referenced a TikTok sound:

"Everybody is so creative ."

Mfana noted:

"This question is a bit outdated for ma2010 ."

Dimpho Tlhwaele joked about one answer:

"Flip over my ostriches?! How did he/she even think of that."

Amogelang laughed

"Aowa these kids."

Matriculants complain after the exam

Many students in their final year are bracing for the toughest exams they will ever write. Pupils often share their final preparations in TikTok videos and complain about the questions they received after the exam.

Source: Briefly News