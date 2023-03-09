Carl Mwangi from Kagumo High School received heaps of praise from TikTok users after his spending performance

The high school student took place in an inter-secondary school competition and showcased his brain ability

He only missed out on three questions from a maximum of 10, but netizens congratulated him for his best

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a bright student answering quick-fire questions has left many social media users in awe.

Video of Kagumo High student Carl Mwangi impressed netizens. Photo: spak_kenya.

Source: UGC

Young boy represents school in competition

The young man was taking part in an inter-secondary school competition called InterswitchSPAK.

It is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition for secondary school students in Kenya.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Carl Mwangi from Kagumo High School in Nyeri county was representing his school in the high-intense competition.

He confidently introduced himself before the interviewer and fellow opponents as he readied himself for the difficult questions.

Quick-fire questions

Mwangi showcased his brightness and coolness under pressure, correctly answering most questions.

In most questions, he did not wait for the host to finish the sentences before he could answer.

Out of 200 marks, he could bag 140 marks which was an impressive performance from the student.

Only in one instance was the question repeated as he tried to recollect his thoughts and seek the correct answer.

Boy displeased with performance

Despite looking disappointed and almost tensed at the end, many TikTok users praised Mwangi for his mental prowess.

They headed to the comment to congratulate him for the fantastic performance despite missing out on three questions that would guarantee him maximum points.

Some netizens admitted they could not match to catch the standard set by Mwangi in the competition.

NSMQ Boy Alphonsus Adu-Bredu from Opoku Ware Now a PhD Student Building Wild Robots In Video

In more news, Briefly News reported that a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Alphonsus Adu-Bredu, is pursuing his passion for robotics at the Robotics Institute of the University of Michigan.

The Opoku Ware School (OWASS) alumnus is a pivotal contributor to the robotics industry.

To improve the capabilities of bipedal humanoid robots in household settings, his study focuses on integrating task planning and optimal control techniques.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke