A hilarious TikTok video shares a UCT student's exam stress using a funny 'Bridgerton' voice-over

The Mzansi Tiktokker acted out the scene perfectly, and the exaggerated face filter was the perfect touch

The video resonates with fellow Mzansi students who understand the pressure of timed exams

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A TikTok video has gained attention and laughter among students at the University of Cape Town (UCT), capturing the relatable stress many face during exams.

Exam time is upon many South Africans and the stress is being shared far and wide. Image: @study_with_pule

Source: TikTok

It is exam season in South Africa, and people are feeling the pressure. Videos like this remind people that they are not alone.

UCT student stress over exam time limit

Uploaded by user @study_with_pule, the video humorously depicts the intense pressure students often feel while trying to complete an exam within a limited time, using a fitting voice-over from the popular TV show 'Bridgerton'.

The video shows the UCT student's dramatic enactment of exam stress. The 'Bridgerton' voice-over adds a comedic touch, perfectly expressing the overwhelming tension experienced during timed exams, resonating with many students who face similar academic pressures.

Take a look:

Fellow students resonate with the video

The comment section under the video reveals a flood of relatable responses from fellow students. Many express their own experiences with the anxiety induced by time constraints during exams, stating how the ticking clock becomes a source of stress and pressure.

Read some of the stress-filled comments:

Pule | Study & Aesthetics shared:

“Turns out we all feel this way ”

Erdogan has been there:

“I literally had to do that, and my final sentence got me four extra marks. The invigilator was mad that I wanted extra.”

Lathi is stressed:

“I’ve never not finished in time, but if I were to ndingabhoka ntanga , rhaa nguban omakangagqibi”

mara! Shared:

“One time I tore the paper”

sweetheart told her story:

“I was writing the answer and was almost done, but they said pens down when I was almost done with the sentence.”

South African student fails past exam in hilarious TikTok video, matriculants relate to study woes

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mpumalanga varsity student made Mzansi crack up with her video where she failed a past exam.

The woman's video is a humorous commentary on students' struggles when studying for previous exams to prepare for their current exams.

The class of 2022 seemed better prepared than those that came before them. Statistics showed that the matric pass rate in 2022 was 80.1%, a 3.7% improvement from 2021's 76.4%. A total of 580 555 candidates passed matric in that year. This number increased by 7.9% compared to last year's number. Free State had the highest pass rate, and Limpopo had the lowest pass rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News