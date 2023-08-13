A university student shared a humorous video of how she flunked a past paper

In the video, she seems as confused by her marks as she is by the paper she was practising with

Fellow students gathered in the comment section and cried with her

A woman poked fun at herself for failing a past exam. Image: @iloveyusuff

Source: TikTok

A Mpumalanga varsity student made Mzansi crack up with her video where she failed a past exam.

The woman's video is a humorous commentary on students' struggles when studying for previous exams to prepare for their current exams.

Woman fails past exam in hilarious TikTok video

@iloveyusuff's TikTok video was so side-splitting that over 500K people viewed it, and 111K people loved it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video, the student tries to study using a past exam paper to see if she understands the topics covered in the upcoming exam paper. She has already written the exam and confidently looks through the answers to see if she nailed the paper. However, her comic expression and how she quizzically flips through her answer sheet indicate that she did not get the intended results.

Previous year's matric students fared better than 2021 students

The class of 2022 seemed better prepared than those that came before them.

Statistics showed that the matric pass rate in 2022 was 80.1%, a 3.7% improvement from 2021's 76.4%. A total of 580 555 candidates passed matric in that year. This number increased by 7.9% compared to last year's number. Free State had the highest pass rate, and Limpopo had the lowest pass rate.

Watch the video here:

Students relate to past exam paper stress

Netizens doubled over in laughter and could relate to the student's struggles. A few of them were matric students who could relate.

Thatssokele said:

"I thought I knew, but I didn't knew."

Luzi.png added:

"I stopped doing them because they lower my confidence."

Thatbrokegurl remarked:

"I just gave up and went to sleep."

Matt commented:

"Literally me right now with this physics past paper."

Lizzy Enlilo exclaimed:

"It's frustrating."

A 31-year-old woman goes back to school, inspires TikTok

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman inspired Mzansi with her story of finishing matric at 31.

The stunning dame returned to high school, wore a uniform, and experienced grade 12 because she was unsatisfied with her matric marks.

Netizens were touched by her story and shared how they had to start over.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News