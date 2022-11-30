A truck transporting TVET exams was hijacked while on a delivery run from Gauteng to Limpopo

The exams stolen were for engineering studies affecting two subjects meant to be written on Thursday and Friday

The higher education department confirmed that alternative arrangements had been made so that the exams would not be disrupted

GAUTENG - A truck carrying exam papers meant to be delivered to technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges was hijacked on the R21 while on its way to Limpopo from Gauteng.

A truck transporting TVET exams was hijacked while travelling from Gauteng to Limpopo on the R21.Image: Stock image & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 29 November, at 2 am after the truck departed from a depot in Kempton Park. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Delmas Mpumalanga.

The truck wasn't only carrying TVET exam papers but also contained some freight. Though the exam papers were not recovered, some of the cargo was found when the truck was located, SowetanLIVE reported.

According to TimesLIVE, an official confirmed the truck contained question papers for engineering studies affecting two subjects. Students are due to write the technical subject "power machine" on Thursday, 1 December, while others are meant to write "strength of materials and structures" on Friday, 2 December.

As a result of the hijacking, students across South Africa would have to write replacement exams. The spokesperson for higher education, Ishmael Mnisi, said that the hijacking would not affect the TVET exams, confirming that alternative measures were being made for the exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson for education in Mpumalanga Jane Sithole said that the DA was concerned that in the technological era, trucks were still being used to transport exam papers, leaving them vulnerable to hijackings.

South Africans react to the hijacked truck with exam papers

South Africans are stunned by how far crime extends in Mzansi. Below are some comments:

@Fundo_dagreat exclaimed:

"This country is something else!"

Rudolph Lebyane commented:

"Our country is a joke."

Marshal Murumbi-Zhanje claimed:

"Some of the crimes, you can't even understand them."

Phineas Kesilwe remarked:

"In South Africa, everything can be stolen...Mxm, I'm leaving this country."

Alfred Akanyang asked:

"What are the thieves actually going to do with question papers vele?"

