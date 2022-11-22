Quality assurer Umlasi has established a three-person panel to investigate unsolvable Maths paper 2 question

This comes after matric pupils and teachers raised alarms when a seven-mark question was impossible to solve

The panel will probe how the question slipped past examiners and moderators during the quality assurance process

PRETORIA - The impossible Maths paper 2 question, which had matric pupils and teachers up in arms, has sparked an investigation from quality-assured Umlasi.

Source: Getty Images

A three-member independent panel will probe how the error slipped passed examiners and moderators tasked with assessing the matric exam before they were printed for examination.

Umalusi spokesperson Biki Lepota said that the panel would probe the entire value chain, investigating all the processes that the question paper underwent, from development to quality assurance and printing, TimesLIVE reported.

The unsolvable question was worth seven marks, and the error will result in learners being marked out of 93 rather than 100.

Penelope Vinjevold, Professor Sudan Hansraj and professor Nic Heideman sit on the panel. Vinjevold, chairing the panel, is a retired teacher with over 16 years of experience. The former educator is also a chief director, deputy director-general and head of the provincial education department.

The three-person panel is set to share the final report will be shared with Umalusi on 16 January 2023. According to News24, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi assured that matric learners would not be penalised for the error and that it would not push back the release of matric results on 16 January 2023.

Mzasni reacts to the error in matric Maths Paper 2

South Africans question why an entire three-person panel is needed to determine what went wrong.

@clarencesdb laughed:

"Lol, a commission of inquiry."

@timzim9 claimed:

"This is a joke and wouldn't even happen in my school!"

@faraihwingwiri commented:

Imagine the torture that they faced during the exam

@my1centsworth asked:

"Was the correct answer "unsolvable" ?"

@urifhe complained:

"They wasted our children’s time on the exam."

