Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga wished matric learners well

Over 900 000 learners across the country kicked off the final examination with the English Paper One on Monday, 31 October

The Department of Basic Education has heightened security to prevent the matric examination papers from being leaked

TSHWANE - The country’s matric learners put their pens to paper on Monday, 31 October, to kick off their final examinations.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi wishes matric learners well during a school visit. Image: Roger Sedres & ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Along with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga visited the Nellmapius Secondary School, where they sent well wishes to learners. Lesufi praised the youngsters for making it to their finals and said the exams would determine their future.

During the visit, Lesufi had learners cracking up when he said they should do to the exam paper what Kaizer Chiefs did to Orlando Pirates in reference to the 1-0 victory this weekend, according to News24.

The Class of 2022 faced numerous challenges as the Covid-19 pandemic occurred when they started grade 10. Over 900 000 learners across the country wrote English Paper One on Monday morning, 31 October.

Meanwhile, ahead of the examination start, the Department of Basic Education heightened security to prevent papers from being leaked.

Motshekga said learners and their parents had signed a commitment agreement to maintain honesty during the examination period.

The minister said that a study conducted by the quality assurance body, Umalusi, found that the country’s education system is stable, reputable and can be trusted. She added that as a sector, the department is excited with the report, JacarandaFM reported.

Citizens react to the visit:

Thabang Eventia said:

“Only in South Africa.”

Lubabalo Mgontshongo commented:

“What about learners who support Pirates?? How will they feel?? Reckless, bad encouragement from the premier.”

Léon Đa Msìbì posted:

“So you mean pirates students must fail?”

Orapeleng Tawana wrote:

“What they’re actually saying is “do your best, if you’re lucky you’ll pass”.”

Benny Minyuku added:

“Credit to Chiefs but what these two clowns said to learners is wrong. Some learners are Pirates supporters.”

Minister Motshekga sparks fury over advice that learners should “work around” loadshedding in preparation of exams

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, has some “sage” advice on how learners could cope with loadshedding while preparing for year-end exams.

The Basic Education minister claimed learners should check their schedules for rolling blackouts before starting study sessions.

Moshekga said learners could either monitor loadshedding or resort to studying while there is daylight. The basic education minister added that pupils should work around loadshedding the way businesses have adapted to doing.

