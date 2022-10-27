The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng believes that it can reclaim power in more municipalities

ANC’s provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said the takeover would not be rushed but would be done “meticulously”

Lesufi made the remarks after the motion brought forward to remove Tania Campbell as the mayor passed

EKURHULENI - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng believes it can reclaim power in other municipalities following Tania Campbell’s removal as mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.

ANC’s provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi believes that the party will regain power in Gauteng. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

ANC’s provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi made the remarks after the motion brought forward by the ruling party passed on Wednesday, 26 October. Campbell was ousted after 100 votes favoured her removal.

Several smaller parties voted to unseat the former mayor as well. According to News24, Lesufi said ANC partnerships with coalition parties would “automatically” yield power back to the ANC.

The provincial chair said the ruling party was not in a rush to regain power and that the ANC would “meticulously” regain power. He said the takeover would be done in a manner that would benefit its coalition partners as well.

Lesufi said that the ANC in Gauteng is not “obsessed” with inward fighting and factions but is focused on ensuring services are rendered to citizens. He added that the party has done well “claiming lost ground.”

Meanwhile, ActionSA chairperson Bongani Baloyi said that the Democratic Alliance would be blamed for losing power for not joining forces with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

EWN reported that the EFF’s vote would have determined if the motion of no confidence against Campbell would pass. However, the EFF opted not to vote.

Citizens react to the Ekurhuleni drama:

@SimphiweTwala15 said:

“So Now, Power is their main objective. ANC has changed completely to its original mandate that was formed into. It is just unfortunate ordinary marginalized citizens will believe any cr*p they talk about.”

@MyIRCSA commented:

“It’s no longer about serving Ekurhuleni residents but power now, ANC power mongers.”

@trick1951 added:

“ANC is now in charge! Who are they trying to lie to? Themselves? Thirty years in power and everything they touched has turned to sh*t - this metro Ehurkuleni is going to go in the same direction. Sh*t Hole status!”

Source: Briefly News