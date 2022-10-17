EFF leader Julius Malema the party's strategic decisions are not influenced by his friendships

Malema assured that the EFFs vote in the motion of no confidence against Tania Campbell wouldn't be determined by his relationship with Masina

The leader of the Red Berets insisted that the EFF would vote based on what is good for the party

WESTERN CAPE - Julius Malema claimed his friendship with the Ekurhuleni African National Congress (ANC) chairperson would not influence if the Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) backed the ANC in the metro.

Julius Malema says the EFF's political decisions are not dictated by friendship. Image; Waldo Swieger & OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

The leader of the EFF made the comments during the party's third Western Cape Provincial Peoples' Assembly over the weekend.

Malema's assertion follows the ANC's submission of a motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell. The party claims Campbell is neglecting service delivery to predominantly black township areas.

The leader of the red berets claimed that the way the EFF would vote in the motion of no confidence would be determined by what is in the party's best interest and not by friendship.

Malema added that regardless of how the EFF votes, it will not taint his and Masina's close friendship, TimesLIVE reported.

The motion of no confidence against Campbell will be tabled during a council meeting on October 26. Campbell's spokesperson Warren Gwilt said the mayor of Ekurulenin was aware of the motion but refused to comment before the committee resolved the motion.

According to New24, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has rubbished the reasons given for the motion of no confidence. DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille said opposition parties were prone to make excuses to usurp power in the coalition agreements.

South Africans weigh in on Malema's claims

South Africans are sceptical that Malema will be true to his word.

Here are some comments:

Selena Govender commented:

"So the JHB speaker and Mayor were not his friends? SOUTH AFRICA IS IN THIS HOLE BECAUSE OF PEOPLE WANT FRIENDS AND FAMILIES IN POWER TO BENEFIT THEMSELVES AND NOT THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH AFRICA"

Jenny Zaidel claimed:

"Until push comes to shove, and big positions are offered to the Effers."

Romay Geswint stated:

"The EFF is the side-chics son fathered by the ANC "

Elimuva VA Azahc added:

"EFF supporters know that Malema is also spineless"

David Chan speculated:

"That's because CIC is still negotiating some monetary benefit for himself. I'm sure he will change his tune tomorrow when Masina promise him some cash. "

