Former Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Fana Mokoena has defended the political party

The politician labelled claims that the party was causing racial division in South Africa as “dim-witted”

The former MP took to social media and said South Africa was re-polarised in 1994 when apartheid was re-invented

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Fana Mokoena has shut down claims that the political party is causing racial division in South Africa.

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has slammed critics that accused the party of causing a racial divide. Image: Thabo Jaiyesimi & Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

He headed to social media to label the criticisms as “dim-witted” and said the country was polarised a century before the EFF was established.

Taking to Twitter, the politician said that racial politics would continue plaguing the country as long as those who benefitted from apartheid did not apologise to the victims of the system.

“In the same way that us men must collectively apologise to women, the victims of patriarchal abuse,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The remarks seemingly annoyed netizens, with one person accusing the Red Berets of having a “binary worldview” and refusing to acknowledge “white excellence and black failure”.

Responding to the claims, the former MP said South Africa was re-polarised in 1994 when apartheid was re-invented.

“You may think highly of the EFF but it’s not responsible for everything,” he added.

According to TimesLIVE, Mokoena has often attempted to shield the political party from criticism. Recently he defended party leader Julius Malema after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the EFF would benefit from his departure.

South Africans react to the claims:

Pekwa Ablick said:

“Something is not adding up here, the mistakes of the ANC are blamed on EFF. What a spectacular.”

Derrick Master-Dee Rankatiso commented:

“So much “drama” at EFF, Fana has been a good “actor” for decades!”

Swelihle Luno posted:

“But EFF made things worse.”

Axed EFF councillor would not recommend that women join the “exploitative and abusive” party

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member has bashed the party for exploiting its workers.

Anelisa Bentele, an ex-EFF councillor in the Makana municipality, was axed from the council after the party suspended her in March for failing to resign when she was given her marching orders.

The Red Berets general secretary, Marshall Dlamini, instructed Bentele to resign as the party’s Proportional Representative (PR) councillor in the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News