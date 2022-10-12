ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has come under fire for his recent remarks about leaving the party

During a radio interview the politician said he would leave ActionSA if it gets into talks with the African National Congress (ANC)

Mashaba has since denied his comments and claims that he has no intention of leaving ActionSA

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba has refuted claims that he will leave the political party if it forms a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

ActionsSA Leader Herman Mashaba says he has no intention of leaving the party. Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Source: Getty Images

His comments come after recently sharing on a radio interview that he would step aside if Actioners planned to work with the ANC. Mashaba said if his members engage with the ruling party, ActionSA would have to operate without him.

Since the remarks, Mashaba took to Twitter to attempt to clarify his comments and said:

“I have no intention to leave ActionSA when our work in building the political alternative in South Africa has only just begun.”

However, according to TimesLIVE, Mashaba said his political party would not consider forming a coalition with the ANC. Clearing up his initial remarks, Mashaba said he could not lead a party in a coalition with the ANC.

The politician described the suggestion that he would leave ActionSA as “outrageous”. He added that his mission remains to lead the party to be an alternative for South Africans.

Mzansi calls out Herman Mashaba:

@kennyleluma said:

“Iyoo, ntate Mashaba you’re a true and true politician. You deny saying something that we heard, with our naked ears, you say on the radio.”

@ItumelengRuza commented:

“Same thing you said before leaving DA. There is no smoke without fire, baba.”

@RalfBittkau added:

“So typical say one thing and then deny it. Flip-flopping politics!”

