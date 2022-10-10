ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba reacted to billionaire Rob Hersov’s recent remarks about the party

The businessman said that he had previously given money to the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA

Mashaba said the party received R20 000 when he spoke at Hersov’s Webinar, leaving many confused

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba took to social media to react to billionaire Rob Hersov’s recent remarks on Podcast and Chill with MacG. During a conversation about the situation in the country, he was asked if he has funded any political parties.

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has spoken out about the donation received from billionaire Rob Hersov. Image: Matt Alexander & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The businessman said he had previously given money to the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA and organisations such as AfriForum and the SA Institute of Race Relations. Mashaba seemingly did not take too kindly to the remarks and attempted to clear up the situation.

The politician shared a video of Hersov’s comments on Twitter along with the caption stating:

“I have to correct this statement by Rob that he has given money to ActionSA. The only funds received by ActionSA was R20k I demanded to speak at his Webinar.”

He added that he needed to put the matter on the record. Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reported that the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) first-quarter report shows that ActionSA received the third-highest disclosed donation.

The political party received donations of R600 000 from Style Eyes of California and R150 000 from the Shave & Gibson Group.

Many were confused about Mashaba’s remarks and questioned why he needed to clear the air.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say:

@Ramalamula said:

“Mr Mashaba there is nothing to correct, the guy didn’t lie, and you just confirmed receiving R20K, so let’s move on.”

@Thuso1Africa commented:

“Whether he gave you 20k as you claim or R20 million it doesn’t matter. The point is he gave you money. That’s all he is saying.”

“Honourable member you were not supposed to respond look now you’ve incriminated yourself for no reason, South African money starts from 1 cent, R20 000 is money.”

@mikemaimane posted:

“R20k or R20 is still funds received from him to Action SA. So please stop defending yourself from facts Mr Mashaba.”

Source: Briefly News