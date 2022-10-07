Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse does not plan to apologise to the African National Congress (ANC)

The ruling party has given her 48 hours to apologise for calling the ANC corrupt or legal action will be taken

The political party in Johannesburg believes that Phalatse’s statements are defaming its character

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has reiterated her stance on the African National Congress (ANC) despite being asked to apologise.

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse refuses to apologise to the ANC. Image: Jeff J Mitchell & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The ruling party has given her 48 hours to apologise for calling the ANC corrupt. However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg leader took to Twitter to say that she did not need the 48 hours and added:

“The ANC is corrupt.”

The ANC said if she does not apologise before its deadline, it will consider taking legal action against her. ANC Johannesburg Spokesperson Chris Vondo told eNCA that the party would not dignify Phalatse’s “rants” about the party.

“We are off the view, that whatever she is trying to do she is not the one that is pushing. The writing has been on the wall for some time that the DA coalition in Johannesburg has collapsed because of how they mismanaged the city,” said Vondo.

The political party believes that Phalatse’s statements are defaming the party’s character.

Meanwhile, the DA shared a poll on Twitter asking if social media users believed that the ANC was corrupt. More than 70% of users agreed with Phalatse’s sentiments.

Citizens react to the drama:

@MrNoah_Tias said:

“Talk about a kettle calling a pot black. Four DA mayors have been implicated in acts of corruption in the last few months.”

@VuyiPetros posted:

“Yes, but even the DA is corrupt.”

