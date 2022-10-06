Dr Mpho Phalatse continues to speak out about her removal as mayor of the City of Johannesburg

The former mayor and Democratic Alliance leader in Joburg explained why she is still mayor

Phalatse said she would not stop fighting her removal and would work to finish her mandate in the city

JOHANNESBURG - Mpho thinks she is still the mayor of the City of Johannesburg and took her time explaining why in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Dr Mpho Phalatse claims she is still the mayor of the City of Johannesburg. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

Phalatse introduced herself as the executive mayor of Johannesburg. Phalaste claimed she would share her thoughts on the recent development in the city council and how she thought the city could move forward.

First and foremost, the former mayor pointed out in the thread that the extraordinary seating called by newly minted speaker Collen Makhubele was irregular and unlawful.

The council sitting resulted in Phalatse being ousted as mayor on Friday, 30 September. African National Congress (ANC) councillor Dada Morero was appointed to replace her.

The former Johannesburg mayor called the sitting an unlawful council coup and has filed a legal application in the Gauteng High Court to overturn the council's decision to remove her.

Phalaste claimed her removal as mayor would reverse the gains she achieved during her term. According to the former mayor, her achievements include a R2.8 billion investment in Joburg's water infrastructure, a 157% increase in the arrest of cable thieves, and the 1 800 new metro police officers deployed in Johannesburg.

According to News24, Phalatse also pointed out that the political parties represented in the council gained power in the local government elections by campaigning on a message of keeping the ANC out of power.

The Johannesburg DA leader stated that these parties owed it to their voters to band together and keep the ANC out of power.

Phalatse maintained that the court case would be successful. Phalatse added:

"I will continue to fight with and for the people of Johannesburg, and the next round of that fight is our court application to have last Friday’s sham council sitting declared unlawful."

Phalaste said the DA would also approach the court to have all decisions made by Morero since he was appointed mayor set aside. The DA Johannesburg leader claimed the party hoped to have a ruling within a week.

South Africans react to Mpho Phalatse's comments

Mzansi thinks Phalaste should cut her losses and move on.

Here are some comments:

@mphophalatse1 added:

"Accept that you are no longer the mayor, my sister."

@thembiwaaids commented:

"you are falling apart, move on baby"

Ex-Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse filed court papers to get her job, ActionSA takes a break from the DA

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that the former City of Johannesburg executive mayo,r Dr Mpho Phalatse, is refusing to take her ousting lying down. After failing to get an urgent court interdict to stop last week's council sitting, Phalatse filed court papers on Monday, 3 October, to overturn the meeting.

Phalatse wants the court to declare the meeting unlawful and wants the newly-elected mayor Dada Morero removed from office so she can be reinstated.

