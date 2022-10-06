Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme had a few choice words for the Democratic Alliance for their treatment of coalition partners

The DA in Johannesburg has been blaming multi-party coalition partners for the ANC's takeover of the City of Joburg

Some people agree with Van Damme and say the DA should reflect, while others feel that her comments come from a place of bitterness

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed her former political party for always whining. Van Damme's assessment of the DA comes after the party blamed coalition partners for the collapse of the multi-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

Former DA MP Phumizile Van Damme says the DA is good at whining and squabbling. Images: Jaco Marais & Conrad Bornman

Source: Getty Images

DA MP Leon Schreiber accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of manipulating the situation after Vasco Da Gama was ousted as the City of Joburg speaker. Schreiber claimed that Mashaba tried to use that situation to reallocate positions that violated the trust of the coalition.

According to TimesLIVE, Schreiber also claimed that ActionSA's actions could have been to spite the DA but achieved the opposite and instead put the African National Congress in power.

Van Damme responded to Schreiber's Twitter post by telling the DA to keep whining and squabbling because the public loves to see it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She also sarcastically stated that she admired smaller parties who continue to vote with the DA even when the party keeps looking down on them—adding that she would never be able to do that.

Van Damme ended her Twitter rant by saying if people wanted to get a sense of how toxic the DA is, they should ask coalition partners and look at the DA's interactions with them. She also stated that the DA wasn't always like this.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans shared Van Damme's sentiments and even stated that they are glad she left the DA. Other's though she was ranting about the DA because she is a disgruntled former member.

@DrJude9 said:

"I am glad sister tiger escaped! That said, we need rehab for politicians to recover from power drug - to save us from all the failed halfwits and nonentities starting political parties thinking they are leadership materials after being used."

@CT06389823 said:

"I don’t think so. Those partners are greedy. They wanted to cash in on high positions. Those little parties will disappear, and they know it."

@peterthomas661 said:

"Another disgruntled ex-employee giving her 2c worth."

@El123V said:

"Spot on. The DA threw JHB under the bus. And is blaming its coalition partners."

@BiancavanWyk16 said:

"For the love of anything… can the DA just self reflect for a few minutes‍♀️"

@FonoSizwe said:

"Let the DA and ANC form a coalition, then forget about small parties if they don't add value, but voters will surprise SA in 2024, take my word. People are tired of these big parties that are not winning the majority. How do you become a big party but can't win an outright majority."

@daryl_swanepoel said:

"The manner in which DA manages this fallout will determine the viability of opposition coalition politics in 2024."

John Steenhuisen is "Weak by choice", says ex-DA KZN leader Mbali Ntuli, adds Steenhuisen must step up

Briefly News previously reported that former Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli had some harsh words about DA leader John Steenhuisen's leadership ability.

The ex-DA leader took a swipe at Steenhuisen's character and claimed that the opposition's leader was weak by nature and by choice.

Ntuli's comments come after a social media user claimed that DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, had more power than the DA's actual leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News