The African National Congress branch that nominated former Heath Minister Zweli Mkhize says choosing him was an easy decision

The branch stated that it believes Mkhize is the right man to lead the ANC, especially because he is backed by various KZN branches

South Africans say they are fed up with ANC and do not care who gets nominated because they plan to vote the ANC out in 2024

DURBAN - Former Heath Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's African National Congress (branch) says nominating him for the presidency was a no-brainer. The branch also stated that there was no in-fighting to nominate Mkhize ahead of the ANC elective conference in December.

The ANC ward 11 branch in Willowfountain says nominating Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency was an easy decision. Images: Veli Nhlapo & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mkhize's branch in ward 11 in Willowfountain, Pietermaritzburg, was the first to approach him for the presidential nomination.

Branch chairperson S'bu Mkhize told TimesLIVE that their meeting to nominate candidates for the December conference was a success because they were also approached by other branches to nominate the former health minister.

“We thought our job as his branch would be to convince comrades from other branches that he is the best man for the job. However, things happened in reverse because comrades came to us asking that we support him for president,” said S'bu.

S'bu added that the enthusiasm felt by many provincial branches for Mkhize to lead assured them that he was the best man for the job and made lobbying for him easy. The branch leader further stated that Mkhize eagerly accepted the call to serve the ANC at the branch general meeting (BGM).

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal stated that it hopes to lobby other provinces to support Mkhize's presidential bid, reports IOL. Mkhize resigned as the health minister after his family was linked to the Digital Vibes tender corruption scandal in 2021.

South Africans weigh in

@CTsetsa said:

"ANC has a problem, honestly, was it not proved that he is corrupt, why would anyone want to be led by a corrupt person?"

@sapatriot said:

"This guy is worse than Cyril. At least CR17 tries to show his legit. This guy doesn't care his going straight for the money."

@futureherman said:

"Criminals support criminals."

@bthsmart said:

"Thieves back thieves."

@nkululeko260 said:

"Whoever is elected to lead the ANC, we don't care because in 2024, we vote them out!"

Source: Briefly News