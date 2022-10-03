President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would reveal if he has accepted his nomination to run for the ANC’s presidency

His remarks follow his nomination by the Chiawelo branch of the ANC, which believes he is the best person for the country and the party

The president said he has done his best to address the challenges and plans to continue doing so in service to South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would declare whether he is available to serve for another term at the ANC’s elective conference in December. The announcement came after the Chiawelo branch of the ANC nominated Ramaphosa for a second term.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to clarify his availability for a second term. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The president said he would make his intentions known once the nomination process unfolds at Nasrec. He said watching members attend the conference and exercise their democratic rights was humbling to him.

Ramaphosa said he was also happy to be among branch members of the ANC.

According to SABC News, journalists questioned why he believed that he and the ANC should lead the country and said he would continue to address the people’s concerns as he had done during his term.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The president said he has done his best to address the challenges and plans to continue serving South Africa.

“Many people have their own views this has been a huge challenge. I know of no president who has led during the type of pandemic that we had who was hugely challenged as our people were dying, as unemployment was rising, the economy was going down, the unrest that had an impact on our economy and the type of floods that we had. So all these challenges have come one after the other and they have been addressed,” said the president.

According to EWN, Chiawelo branch chairperson Mahlomola Nesengane believes that Ramaphosa is the most suitable candidate to take the party and the country forward.

Citizens react to Ramaphosa’s possible second term

@RofhiwaRamovha1 said:

“Yes, we need you President Ankoli without you SA is furnished.”

@SydneyMahala1 wrote:

“There won’t be any difference, in the exchange of one elite for another, the poor will remain spectators in their poverty.”

@MLANDO60870174 added:

“He won’t be available with this Phala Phala farmgate scandal, I bet my last cent.”

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on ability to address the challenges facing South Africa, Mzansi peeps sceptical

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the socials to speak about his ability to address South Africa’s challenges.

The man in charge shared his words through a video uploaded on Twitter, where he has an account that goes by the handle @CyrilRamaphosa.

The clip measures one minute and 30 seconds and was accompanied by a caption:

“I am working to the best of my ability to address the challenges that our country faces.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News