A video of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa dishing out kisses to ANC party supporters got Mzansi talking

The clip that has since gone viral on social media platforms sees the ANC leader touching mouths with elderly party supporters

Social media users said the President is desperate for votes in the upcoming elections

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dishing out kisses to elderly party supporters in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Cyril Ramaphosa caused a buzz on social media after a viral video of the President kissing party supporters.

Source: UGC

Social media users were taken aback by how the ANC leader kissed the party supporters one after the other in the clip.

According to TimesLIVE, the ANC President made a stop during ANC supporter Martha Louw's 82nd birthday celebrations. The party leader said he was glad that Ouma Louw, who was among those who raised plights for houses, had finally received her home. He said:

"Today she has dignity, and we say thank you very much because it shows that we do listen as a government. As I left, I immediately said to the premier and them in the local government, I said she must get her house."

During the address, Ramaphosa also urged those who are yet to receive their houses not to lose hope in their government. He added:

"This is what we want to do for many others throughout the country, and I know that there are some of you here who still do not have your houses. Don’t lose hope because your government is here, and we listen, and today we have listened to Mama Louw, and she’s got her house, and what a beautiful house."

However, Twitter users weighed in on the kisses and concluded that Ramaphosa is fishing for votes in the 2024 elections.

@RamaboduObakeng said:

"Lol you must say Ramaphosa dished out kisses to pensioners."

@mpumeluvuno1 wrote:

"Every publicity stunt Ramaphosa tries it back fires, he kissed one magogo now all the magogos are lining up to kiss him,ayeye!!!"

@BotendeE noted:

"Ramaphosa love his people. Some kisses Indians in Weddings using Vrede funds that was meant to develop poorest of the poor of Free State."

