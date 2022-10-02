Global site navigation

Phindile Gwala Crowned the Celeb With the Most Beautiful Legs, SA Reacts: “Don’t Disrespect Thuli Phongolo”
by  Privie Kandi
  • A tweet about which celebrity has the most beautiful legs sparked a heated debate on social media
  • Many dropped names of their favs after a Twitter user suggested that actress Phindile Gwala has the most stunning legs in Mzansi
  • Some fans agreed with the thought, while others dropped names of stars such as Blue Mbombo and Thuli Phongolo

Social media users were divided after arguing about which celebrity has the most beautiful legs.

Phindile Gwala's legs
A social media user caused a stir after saying Phindile Gwala has the best legs in Mzansi. Image: @phindilegwala_official.
Peeps failed to agree on one celeb as more and more netizens name-dropped celebrities as the ones with the most stunning legs.

It all started when controversial Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux took to the micro-blogging site to share stunning snaps of the actress. The Twitter user praised Gwala for outshining her fellow stars when it comes to legs. The post read:

"Phindile has the most beautiful legs in the entire world!"

As expected, Mzansi Twitter users jumped into the post's comments section to dish out their thoughts. Some agreed with the post, while many others mentioned celebrities who they thought were better.

@TshepoTC11 said:

"What?! you should say in your opinion.” That is a very bold thing to say. Huge legs like that yoh bru."

@lucky_mzamani commented:

"There is a lady called Brown Mbobo, that's all I wanna say for now."

@whoami586995911 noted:

"Let's not forget the beautiful Lady Zama ."

@KamagebaNdaba said:

"Let her grow past 40, I bet you, these legs will become truck tyres and be no longer attractive. When choosing a wife, stay away from gals with this type of legs. Ngiyakusiza njalo."

@tomlaz18 wrote:

"Guys people with beautiful legs are in the streets and they always wear long, unfortunately they ain’t popular, they are beautiful things out there I swear!!!"

