A lady tried to shoot her shot by sending a man R1 500 for being handsome, and the act left South Africans deeply stunned

Courtship tends to be a popular topic of conversation on many social media platforms, and this one sparked a conversation on what women do for men

Peeps had a lot to say about the attempt, with a lot of women saying that the pressure is on for them to woo men

Shooting your shot at someone you like may not go as planned. An eager lady learned this the hard way after sending a man R1 500 for being handsome and was later called a friend by the gent.

A determined woman tried shooting her shot at a guy for being handsome, and peeps couldn't believe it. Images: @sirkabelomasia/ Twitter

The good-looking man goes by @sirkabelomasia and shared the experience through a Twitter post that left Mzansi flabbergasted.

What makes the whole spectacle really interesting is that the woman was profoundly enthralled by the man's good looks to send the money. The interesting aspect doesn't stop there, however.

The man also used the internet abbreviation for "One of my friends," implying that he has put the woman in the friend zone. Courtship is usually expected of the man and not the woman, which puzzled South Africans by the interaction. See the comments below:

@Mxolisi__Ndlovu posted:

@caroline_sotho said:

"Spending 1k on a man is wild!"

@mizar commented:

"We not using the same Twitter."

@_Hybreed_ shared:

@Callmethaboo2nd posted:

"Imagine giving a jita R1500 that owns a Rolex "

@Khanya_Nolz1 commented:

"The pressure is getting worse."

@SiyabongaGama11 said:

"Please hear me out... Marry that lady King. You are blessed, most men never tasted any money from their women. It's rare, please at least take her out on a proper date and give it a chance. It might be the best thing you ever had to do this year. Ishuuuu "

@Maguguana_S mentioned:

"The pressure is on."

