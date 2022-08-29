South African YouTuber Ghost Hlubi bought his TikToker bae Seemah a brand new whip and she passed out

Sharing the moment on his YouTube Channel, Hlubi showed Seemah fainting after seeing her new ride

While most were overjoyed for the lit Mzansi celebrity couple, others did not believe it for one minute

South African YouTuber Ghost Hlubi recorded the moment when he surprised his TikToker bae Seemah with a gorgeous new whip. Sis fainted from the excitement which raised the suspicions of many people.

YouTuber Ghost Hlubi bought his TikToker bae Seemah a car and sis could not handle the excitement. Image: YouTube / Ghost Hlubi

Source: UGC

Social media has instilled a lot of doubt and disbelief. A lot of people recorded things and manipulate situations for views, so you really never know how true things actually are.

Hlubi took to his YouTube Channel with the clip, claiming that his girlfriend knew nothing about the surprise. The clip shows him taking Seemah to her surprise and then her fainting after realising what was going down.

“I bought my girlfriend her dream car!! *she fainted*”

Many fans celebrated but there were a few who were a tad suspect

While many fans flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, there were a few who were a tad sceptical of the whole sitch.

Take a look at what a few had to say:

@Nthole Comfort said:

“Extremely proud of you guys ❤️ Seemah you deserve it all ✨❤️"

@Aphendule Pakade said:

“Congratulations man! This is really big and admirable what you did. I'm out of words ”

@Domi Cardoso said:

“It's really great to see the positivity in the comment section and mad shout outs to ghost it's beautiful what he did.”

@its_martin0 said:

“If your girlfriend believes Ghost Hlubi bought Seemah a car, you love her and you want her to have your kids despite the fact that she has an IQ score of 27, she’s the local club door, kuvalwa ngaye her dream car is an i8 and she wants an apartment in Sandton, she is repeating”

@SS_Tembe said:

Source: Briefly News