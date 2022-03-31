Big Xhosa took to social media and penned a hilarious open letter to Mzansi hip-hop after up-and-coming rapper Ghost Hlubi dropped a diss track

Big Xhosa shaded aspiring hip-hop artists and called them his "children", claiming that he's the one who made it fashionable to release diss tracks

Social media users took to Big Xhosa's comment section to react to his letter and many agreed that he started the wave when he dropped a song dissing Cassper, Nasty c and others

Big Xhosa has penned a hilarious opne letter to Mzansi hip-hop fraternity. In the letter, the rapper offers his apologies for his role in making diss tracks fashionable in the local rap scene.

Big Xhosa claims he started the diss track wave in the local rap scene. Image: @bigxhosa

Source: Instagram

The star was reacting to a diss track by upcoming rapper Ghost Hlubi. Ghost takes aim at rappers such as Lucasraps and others. Big Xhosa started the wave when he dropped a song shading Mzansi rappers including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and A-Reece.

After his diss track went viral on social media, Big Xhosa got the attention of music execs like Nota Baloyi. He also started getting booked for gigs across Mzansi.

TshisaLIVE reports that Big Xhosa claimed that he's the one who made it possible for "his children" to jump on the wave he created. In the lengthy post, he also shaded upcoming rappers:

"These are my children, they want to be like their father."

Peeps took to his comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on his letter. Many agreed with him:

skinnygee_sa said:

"Mina I was actually surprised ukuthi how and when did you get verified and nobody is even talking about it?"

uncle_lee_na commented:

"We recognise you even here in Namibia, dawg."

melvin_paco wrote:

"What's not to love about you dawg. You just made my night."

iamhim.theedancer said:

"Hahaha, much love for you my guy, keep doing your thing. YOU GOT THIS."

mxhvl3 added:

"@ghost.hlubi I think this guy is sad that you didn't even think about him upon composing the diss track."

MacG's crew drag Big Xhosa for working with iFani on Ikuku Endala

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG and his crew dragged upcoming rapper Big Xhosa for working with iFani. MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady discussed Big Xhosa's new song featuring iFani during the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG asked his crew if they had heard iFani and Big Xhosa's new track titled Ikuku Endala. According to SAHipHopMag, Sol replied to his co-host:

"That sh*t is trash bro! That sh*t is trash! Even the title itself is disgusting."

Sol then questioned why Big Xhosa decided to work with iFani. iFani is still trying to revive his rap career after falling off some years ago.

