One stunning doctor is setting social media ablaze, showing off her new whip, a stylish Porsche

In her TikTok video, Leleti Nkosi flexed with her previous and current cars, with peeps shocked that her gorgeous Mercedes-Benz was her ‘before’ vehicle

Many noted that both cars are total fire and congratulated her on the amazing whips and her success

A radiant doctor is reaching so many personal milestones and took to TikTok to show off her new whip, a sleek, black Porsche that she was hella proud of.

Leleti Nkosi is impressing peeps with her fantastic cars. Image: Leleti Nkosi/TikTok.

The hun had social media peeps scratching their heads as she showed off her current and previous cars, with many peeps thinking that her Mercedes-Benz was her latest ride.

TikTok user, Leleti Nkosi is a totally inspiring lady who clearly has a taste for beautiful vehicles.

Let’s take a peek at her video and some comments from social media users:

Melody Mtshali said:

“God has indeed been good.”

Apple User253458831 reacted:

“This went hard because I thought the Merc is the car you’re currently driving.”

Nombini Nofemela was impressed with both rides:

“I was waiting for a Picanto after the Merc, thinking that she mistakenly started with the current.”

thatonecomment5 wrote:

“How do you start at the top? Eshe lapho, I was expecting bo Renault, bo Polo, even Etios nyana.”

user6063768857949 loved both vehicles:

“Where is the first car? I only see dream cars.”

Shazz Thandeka Mvule noted:

“The pressure is getting worse.”

An. Mqwathi loves the babe’s big moves:

“And I was thinking the Mercedes is the current one. Yoh life, no balance.”

