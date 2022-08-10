A stunning sales executive from Johannesburg has taken to the socials to open up about the need for women to lift each other up

Matshepo Lepota noted that regardless of race, age, or any differences they may have, women should support and respect one another

Online peeps agreed with the babe’s sentiments and even complimented her great beauty in her post’s comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A breathtaking beaut from Johannesburg has taken to the socials to talk about how vital it is for women to show support for each other.

Matshepo Lepota wants women to cheer each other on. Image: Matshepo Lepota/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The good sis celebrated Women’s Day by posting on LinkedIn about the importance of ladies standing together and respecting and being kind to each other, regardless of differences they may have.

In addition to sharing some pretty wise words, Matshepo Lepota, who works at BMW in Sandton, also posted some fire snaps of herself looking dressed to the nines, with her post reading:

“Women are fierce. They are powerful. No matter what language they speak, how they dress, or the work they choose to do. What matters is they have a choice, and the freedom to carve out a life for themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“As long as we know women who are strong and resilient, we must respect them, carry them forward, and lift them up. For they are the product of all our other selves, the women we were, the ones we strive to be, the collective struggle of our mothers, sisters, and daughters. Our salvation will only come if we stand together. Happy Women’s Day.”

LinkedIn peeps agreed with the gorgeous woman’s words of wisdom and even complimented her beauty in her post’s comment section:

Elektra Tsalaile said:

“Flames. Here is the Bavarian queen. You’re looking hot.”

Charles M. Henderson added:

“Yes, the strength and beauty of a woman are infinite.”

Nthabiseng Magamola reacted:

“Happy Women's day, ma'am.”

Mzansi shares their take on how ladies should be celebrated on Women’s Day

In a related story by Briefly News, women have been celebrated throughout history in many ways, from paintings to being showered in gifts.

Briefly News asked some Facebook Mzansi peeps what they thought was the best way to celebrate women on this special day. There were a variety of responses that showed the sentiment of how men and women think the day should be celebrated.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News