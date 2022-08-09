Women have been celebrated throughout history in many ways, from paintings to being showered in gifts

Briefly News asked some Facebook Mzansi peeps what they thought was the best way to celebrate women on this special day

There were a variety of responses that showed the sentiment of how men and women think the day should be celebrated

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts on the best way to celebrate women on this special day Images: Jose Luis Palaez Inc/FG trade/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

August is the month for women in South Africa, with the 9th of August being national woman's day. We celebrate the spectacular ladies of the nation to thank them for their deeply important positions in our lives.

The way we celebrate women has been well documented through various forms of media, even here in South Africa. Some movies show a loving boyfriend sending her partner some flowers, while musicians have written songs about loving and appreciating women.

Briefly News has asked Mzansi's digital citizens on Facebook what exactly is the best way to celebrate women, with many people giving answers to the question:

The answers to this question range from spiteful, serious and funny. Have a look at them below:

Tshepiso Deepsaint Mokale said:

"They should celebrate themselves and leave us in peace please"

Agi Masike shared:

"The day should be used to shower women with love and they should be reassured that their selflessness is acknowledged. 'I owe you my life, mom' are the words that should be said on womens day"

Dimpho Chego mentioned:

"A women's conference where women can uplift one another life lesson and success stories, then go to a soa or nice dinner"

Bongiswa Bongie Bebeni commented:

"By giving them a bank card and pin as well"

Malome Kayzar said:

"Th are no more women to be celebrated, especially in Mzansi.... We cant celebrate groovist"

Phindile Ludaba suggested:

"Dont hurt us emotionally, physically, spiritually and verbally for the whole month. Is that too much to ask for"

Lungelo Man Q Khumalo mentioned:

"By asking their husband to take the second wife for the sake of other women who are singles. AMEN"

