Women are not only remarkable beings but also have a multitude of characteristics to offer to their loved ones

Briefly News took to Facebook to as Mzansi peeps what they believed women bring to the table in relationships

The responses varied and were quite insightful into what both women and men had to share on the topic

August is national women’s month in South Africa and it is the ideal time to take a moment to honour the amazing women in our lives and the remarkable roles they play.

When it comes to relationships – whether they be romantic or platonic – women can offer emotional support, companionship, love, nurturing, turn a house into a home and so much more.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the roles and value women have in relationships. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reached out to Mzansi netizens to ask both the men and the ladies, what it is they believe that women bring to the table in a relationship.

We asked the burning question:

The responses on Facebook were serious, funny, and hilarious. Check them out below:

Whittlesey Willie Maypul said:

“Whether it's advice, a foolproof recipe, a pep talk before a job interview. The insights n wise words of a woman can give u a fresh new perspective any man needs.”

Zezam Gqetywa reacted:

“As a woman, I'd say everything.”

Evelyn Mokalanyane wrote:

“A woman brings warmth, love, respect, and a whole lot of things for a man who sees her worth.”

Bonginkosi Mzimba said:

“They bring stability unity️ and love ❤️ #wowenMonth.”

Minenhle Minnie Mangaliso shared:

“I'm a mother of 5... I bring good looking children for ubaba uNcwane.. ‍‍‍‍‍‍.”

Vusi Pumpe responded:

“This question is very difficult to answer because women are different, they date you or marry you with different intentions, but I would advise gentlemen to look for inner beauty in a woman.”

Godas Bartlett commented:

“A woman is an incubator of dreams (offspring). She sees the blindspots in the rear and side mirrors. Her instincts save a man from danger.”

Sthembiso Sompisi Mbhele replied:

“My partner brings balance, support, and advice in my life... she even rescues me whenever am struggling financially.”

