Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema believes that more needs to be done to honour and protect women and children

He addressed community members in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, 9 August in celebration of Women's Day

Malema called on men to fight against gender-based violence and said victims should contact the party if they do not get help

EASTERN CAPE - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema believes that more needs to be done to honour and protect women and children in the country. The politician was speaking at the party’s Women’s Day celebration in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, 9 August.

EFF Leader Julius Malema calls on communities to protest women and children. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema called on communities to protect and defend the rights of women. According to SABC News, the leader of the Red Berets said scores of women are becoming targets of violent behaviour, which can be curbed if community members intervene.

He said if victims cannot get help from the police, they should visit their nearest EFF branch.

Malema also called on men to fight against gender-based violence and touched on the brutal murder of the party’s former Secretary-General Godrich Gardee’s daughter, Hillary. The EFF leader called on supporters to give dignity to girls by ensuring they have sanitary pads, EWN reported.

South Africans react to the EFF’s Women’s Day address:

@chiefmringo said:

@One thing the EFF did successfully, which we can commend whether you like it or not, is that the organisation truly commemorated and honoured women throughout the country. In each province, there was a program for women of all ages which was a safe space for them.”

@CedricMolefe commented:

“Women have become a meal ticket for politicians. The more they entice women the more popular they become.”

@antheaholland posted:

“Are these politicians not tired of making the same speeches every year and never delivering the goods? 28 years later.”

@KaKhawuta added:

“When are they going to form a Women’s league in EFF? A man can’t always address women’s issues year in and year out Nah.”

Source: Briefly News