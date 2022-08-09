South African women have played an important role in the liberation of the country from the apartheid regime. Some were assassinated and even arrested for the cause, but that did not stop other women from rising up and defying the oppressive rule.

Four remarkable women led over 20 000 women to the Union Buildings to take a stand against pass laws on 9 August 1956. Image: Thulani Mbele

Source: Getty Images

South Africa celebrates Women's Day on 9 August every year because of the bravery and courage of four women who chose to defy the apartheid regime and stand up for their rights.

Backed by approximately 20 000 women who were part of the Federation of South African Women (FEDSAW), Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams De Bruyn led women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the government's rule that required black people to carry pass documents in 1954.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most prominent women politicians of the past who fought for the rights of women and South Africa as a whole.

1. Lillian Ngoyi: The mother of the black resistance

Lillian Ngoyi is affectionately known as the "mother of the black resistance". Born in 1911, Ngoyi had been fighting against the apartheid regime since the 1950s.

She joined the African National Congress after being inspired by the party and was elected as the ANC Women's League president within a year, according to SAHistory. When the Federation of South African Women was formed, Ngoyi was appointed vice-president; a year later, she was the national president.

Ngoyi was first arrested in 1950 during the ANC's Defiance Campaign. She was arrested again in December 1956 for high treason. While on bail, Ngoyi was arrested again in 1960 under the state of emergency and was kept under solitary confinement for the majority of her prison stay.

In October 1962, Ngoyi was given a banning order that prohibited her from leaving Orlando Township in Johannesburg, She was also banned from attending events or gatherings. After her banning orders lapsed in 1972, they were extended for an additional five years in 1975.

Ma Ngoyi died on 13 March 1980 from heart trouble at the age of 69. Prior to her death, Ngoyi struggled to earn decent living wages and the banning orders are said to have restricted her great energies.

2. Annie Silinga: The woman who never carried a pass document

Annie Silinga was born in 1910 in the Butterworth district of the Transkei. Silinga left school while she was still in primary school and in 1937, she moved to Cape Town, where her husband was employed.

Her lack of education did not deter Silinga's ambitions for her a better future for her children and in 1948, she joined the Langa Vigilance Association, according to The Global Citizen. She later joined the ANC during the Defiance Campaign and was subsequently arrested.

She spent a brief time in jail with her baby, who was just six months old at the time. Two years after her release, Silinga joined FEDSAW and was appointed as an executive committee member in 1954.

In 1955, Silinga was arrested for defying pass laws. She was arrested again in 1956 and charged with treason. Silinga was also jailed in 1960 during the State of Emergency.

She died on 1984 and to commemorate her life and what she stood for, her family commissioned famous artist Sue Williamson to engrave her battle cry, "I will never carry a pass", on her tombstone.

3. Ruth First: The woman who was killed by the apartheid regime

Ruth First was one of the many freedom fighters who were assassinated by the apartheid government. First was born in 1925 to Jewish immigrant parents who were politically conscious.

According to the Presidency website, her father, Julius First, founded the Communist Party of South Africa (CPSA), which is now known as the South African Communist Party (SACP).

First's vigour to fight injustices in South Africa was sparked after she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies from the University of Witswaterands, which deepened her understanding of the apartheid regime's political system. In 1946, First played a role in founding the Federation of Progressive Students.

As a journalist, First wrote many articles highlighting the injustices of black people in South Africa, despite the restrictions on Freedom of speech. She collaborated with the Congress of the People, which in 1955 drafted the Freedom Charter.

In 1963, First was detained by police at the Wits University Library for contravening the Suppression of Communism Act and kept under 90-day solitary confinement.

She was reportedly assassinated with a letter bomb in 1982 in an effort to maintain the apartheid regime.

4. Albertina Sisulu: The mother of the nation

Nontsikelelo Albertina Sisulu was born in 1918 in the Transkei. She was affectionately known as the "mother of the nation" and served an important role in the fight against the human rights violations created by the apartheid regime.

Sisulu was very successful in school and was even nominated as headgirl in Standard 5. She often took time away from school to look after her younger siblings because her mother was sick, according to SA History.

Despite the challenges, Sisulu was granted a scholarship to study at Mariazell College. After completing high school, Sisulu briefly thought about becoming a nun but was discouraged because nuns do not get paid and she would not be able to support her family.

Sisulu was first introduced to blatant racism while she was working as a nurse in Johannesburg. She witnessed black sisters being disrespected by younger junior white nurses. Sisulu never really participated in politics until she met her husband, Walter Sisulu.

She was initially hesitant about joining the ANC because, at the time, it was seen as a movement for young men. However, in the 1950s she joined the ANC Women's League and FEDSAW. She was also one of the women who organised and participated in the Women's March in 1956.

Sisulu was arrested on numerous occasions and was harassed by the security police, along with her husband. She played an important role in passing on messages about the struggle to Walter while he was a prisoner on Robben Island.

