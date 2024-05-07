Media personality Phat Joe recently opened up about how his sit-down interview with Mac G and his crew was

The star shared that the interview on Mac G's Podcast and Chill Nation Live Tour was horrible

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phat Joe's revelation

Phat Joe got interviewed by Mac G during their Nation Live Tour. Image: @realphatjoe, @macgunleashed

The controversial podcaster and media personality Phat Joe's sit-down interview didn't go as planned.

Phat Joe says his interview with Mac G was horrible

Social media has been buzzing as the TV personality Phat Joe has made headlines again after reports that he might be facing eviction from his lavish home at Sea Point In Cape Town due to unpaid rent.

Mac G and his crew recently hosted Phat Joe on their Podcast and Chill Nation Live Tour in Cape Town. In a video shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on Twitter (X), the media personality set the record straight: he didn't like the whole interview and said it was horrible.

He said:

"Today's show sucked, it was horrible. I think Mac G and them are a bunch of amateurs and they have a lot to learn and I think that in time he'll get better. The nice thing is that he doesn't give, he always comes back, so yeah."

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to Phat Joe's statement

Many netizens on social media responded to the media personality's statement about his interview with Mac G. See some of the comments below:

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"No doubt they roasted him."

@savenoho wrote:

"That's crazy, it was a great episode."

@Myaluka3 responded:

"He should grow up and get a home for his family, he tried to explain nonsense."

@YourBoy_TK commented:

"Lmaooooo this is great promition work!"

@MzansiAfrika7 mentioned:

"He knows how this podcast is, why did he go?"

@mohlomiii replied:

"I agree. Missed opportunity to create a very good show. Mac was poes drunk and not on his A-game."

