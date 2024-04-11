South African actor Carlo Radebe is reportedly facing financial hardship and homelessness, struggling to secure acting roles and relying on a government grant

Known for his roles in various TV shows and films, including Generations and How To Steal Two Million , Radebe has garnered support from fans on social media

Despite his challenges, Radebe's talent and memorable performances have left a lasting impact on viewers, with many calling for him to be given more opportunities in the industry

Veteran South African actor Carlo Radebe is trending on social media following the reports that he is struggling to make ends meet. Per the reports, Radebe has been struggling to secure acting gigs and is currently homeless.

South African actor Carlo Radebe is allegedly broke and homeless.

Source: Twitter

Carlo Radebe reportedly struggling to sustain himself

We may recognise his face from some of the most famous films and soapies in Mzansi, but Carlo Radebe is allegedly living like a destitute. The famous actor has graced our TV screens in productions like Generations, Ashes to Ashes, Isibaya, 7de Laan, How To Steal Two Million and more.

According to a post on X by MDN News, Radebe was evicted from his home after failing to pay the rent. The star has reportedly struggled to secure gigs and is surviving on a government grant. The post read:

"Famous South African actor homeless. Carlo Radebe well known South African actor, voice artist, and thespian is homeless and broke. The Actor has been struggling to sustain himself after not getting gigs. He has been evicted and only survived on the R350 government grant."

Mzansi wants to assist Carlo Radebe

Social media users were heartbroken to see their favourite villain in a sorry state. Many noted that he deserves more and should get more acting gigs.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"This man is easily the top 5 of the best villains on SA televisions …"

@buhlemike53 added:

"This is so sad to hear, do you guys remember " How to Steel 2 million" Carlo Radebe was playing the best character known as Vusi, kwi "INumber Number" he was Dex, ay kwaze kwanzima in South Africa's film industry."

@dj_londy_nuwakh wrote:

"Do something I trust in you do it help him my king❤️"

@Amza_5 noted:

" Such a talented man. I really enjoyed his character as Duke on Backstage."

@KumkaniLudz commented:

"Put this legend back on our screens "

