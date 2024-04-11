Former SABC sports presenter Walter Mokoena has responded to rumours of him being broke

Pearl Thusi's ex and baby daddy posted a picture of himself on a plane in business class

Many netizens reacted to the recent lavish picture he posted on Twitter, and some questioned him if he paid his employees

Walter Mokoena responded to the rumours of him being down and out. Image: @waltermokoena

Source: Instagram

The former SABC sports presenter Walter Mokoena didn't take the rumours of him being down and out lying down as he quickly responded to them.

Walter Mokoena proves he is not broke

The media personality Pearl Thusi's ex and baby daddy Walter Mokoena has made headlines once again after he linked up with Sports journalist Robert Marawa recently.

Earlier this week, Mokoena was accused of being broke and not paying his employees their salaries for months and had many netizens questioning him on social media. The star, however, decided to respond to the rumours and prove to people that he was not broke.

Walter posted a lavish picture of him in a plane in the business class section on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Traveling is good, but Business class better, JFK Airport New York City..."

See the picture below:

SA questions if he paid his employees

Many social media users questioned whether he has paid his employees since he has proven that he wasn't down and out, and others defended him. See some of the comments below:

@GI_Irvin commented:

"This suspiciously looks like old picture in an old business class plane set up. Business Class seats don’t look like that anymore unless if it’s a local SAA plane. But haike carry on…."

@RonaldRikhotso1 mentioned:

"They are saying you don’t have money mos."

@ZemTimbela questioned:

"When you are paying your workers?"

@SowetoMafia wrote:

"Pay your staff sir. Treat people the way you want to be treated."

@akubenjalo1 said:

"Pay your employees and stop living fake life!"

@IssacNdou asked:

"Did you pay your employees?"

Ambitiouz Records in hot water after employees drag Kgosi Mahumapelo to the CCMA for unpaid salaries

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that what was once the entertainment industry's biggest and most wanted record label has become a non-paying employee zone.

Ambitiouz Entertainment founder and CEO Kgosi Mahumapelo finds himself in hot water. Ambitiouz Entertainment employees are gatvol with the record label and alleged that they haven't been paid for months.

Source: Briefly News