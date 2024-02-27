Pearl Thusi's exes shared a sweet bromance at their recent link-up

Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa exchanged pleasant messages with each other, as well as a selfie

Mzansi admired the broadcasters' bromance, where some pointed out that they dated the same person

Pearl Thusi's ex-partners, Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa, exchanged warm messages with each other. Images: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa recently exchanged some encouraging posts with each other. The two sports broadcasters had social media buzzing not only over their sweet bromance but also because they were both involved, one reportedly married, with Pearl Thusi.

Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa express mutual admiration

Sports broadcasters, and Robert Marawa recently linked up and showed off their selfie.

Mokoena, who is the founder of MySportsBook App, posted on his Twitter (X) page about learning a lot from Marawa in an appreciation post, saying he was the best in the game:

"By far the best sports anchor this country has ever produced. Learned a lot from you just by watching you in action. Salute, Bob!"

Ta'Rob responded with an equally warm and encouraging post:

"Waaaaaalteeeer Mokoena! A trailblazer and a force! Shook things up on our TV screens and kept it real. Salute, baba, I'm humbled. We equally celebrate your greatness."

Mzansi weighs in on Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa's interaction

Netizens admired Moroena and Marawa's warm interaction, where some pointed out that the broadcasters had more in common than just their love for sports.

Walter Mokoena dated and was reportedly married to Pearl Thusi between 2006 and 2009, and they share a daughter, Thando Mokoena.

Nearly a decade later, Robert Marawa came into the picture and dated the budding DJ between 2016 and 2017. The two were allegedly engaged.

LVNGVM said:

"Pearl Thusi has a type."

Imsollyntuli told Walter:

"You are a better man than I could ever be!"

Northberg014 wrote:

"I don't know if I'd talk about someone who was with my baby mama like that."

Mnyamande28 pointed out:

"Y’all even had the same girl at some point, legendary stuff."

Khabise_M claimed:

"Pearl Thusi strengthened this friendship."

