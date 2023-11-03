A video of Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokeona demonstrating a vibey dance routine gains traction online

The viral TikTok clip shows the mother and daughter rocking bodysuits and black pants as they dance together

Many South African netizens were taken by this cute video of the Queen Sono actress and her daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando dance together in a viral TikTok video. Image: @pearlthusi, @thando_mokoena

Source: Instagram

Dance videos are visually stimulating. The movements of the dancers are often graceful, acrobatic, or simply fun to watch.

The music in dance videos can also be very catchy and upbeat. Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokeona vibed together in a viral dance video.

Pearl Thus and daughter Thando Mokoena's dance video on TikTok goes viral

The clip posted on TikTok shows Pearl Thusi and her daughter demonstrating a vibey dance routine. The footage that went viral and circulated on social media shows Pearl and Thando dressed in bodysuits, rocking matching black pants with their ponytail tied up.

When dancing with a loved one, it can be seen as a way of bonding. When you dance with someone you love, you enjoy the music and the movement. This can help create a sense of shared joy and connection, which can be said for these two.

Watch the video below:

Previously, a video of Kamo Mphela and amapiano dancer Hope Ramafalo reached over 400K on TikTok. The clip showcased the two dancers rocking to the Dalie hit song.

Mzansi shows Pearl Thusi and her daughter some love online

Many netizens reacted to the video with positive comments showing the actress and her daughter love. Some praised Pearl for raising her daughter so well:

imani1111 complimented:

"Mara Pearl muhle bafwethu."

mbalimbanjwa263 praised Pearl:

"Wakhulisa Pearl."

goddess_zina_bailey shared:

"the older Thando gets, the more of a copy she becomes of her mom."

tee_wakhie mentioned:

"Mom and daughter vibes...so cute."

fadz_many commentated:

"She looks just like her mama."

user9881950880716 said:

"Mummy and daughter."

South African mom and daughter rock amapiano dance together

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg mother and daughter duo impressed South Africans with their fresh moves to an amapiano song.

Their video was liked 15.6K times. The two beauties dance in the video to an amapiano sound. Their routine comprises popular amapiano dance moves, in which the mother shows how her dancing matches her daughter's rhythm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News