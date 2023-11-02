Amapiano dancers Kamo Mphela and Hope Ramafalo did the Dalie dance challenge

The two dancers' video went viral on TikTok, reaching over 400K views since it was uploaded

Fans of both the amapiano dancers praised and applauded them, while others shared how great they complement each other

Kamo Mphela and Hope Ramafalo jumped in on the 'Dalie' dance challenge on TikTok. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx, @hope_ramafalo

The 23-year-old amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles' new hit single has blown up the music charts. Kamo Mphela's Dalie TikTok dance challenge video left many in awe at how well she and Hope Ramafalo did the challenge.

Kamo Mphela and Hope Ramafalo's Dalie challenge video reaches 400K views

The young female star recently made headlines when she posted a clip of herself twerking to Uncle Waffles' hit song, Peacock Revisit, which set the internet buzzing with her killer moves.

The star just topped the trending list as her new hit song, Dalie, reached two million streams online four days after it was dropped. Kamo released the song on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, which had already reached over 200 million views on TikTok in less than 24 hours since it was dropped.

The Thula Thula hitmaker recently jumped in on her new hit single's TikTok dance challenge alongside amapiano dancer Hope Ramafalo, and the clip reached over 400K views on TikTok.

Check out the video below:

Shortly after Kamo Mphela shared the video on TikTok, both their fans flooded the comment section and praised and applauded them:

official_juddy1 shared:

"Kamo mphela. My Role Model."

Locadia Nkadimeng said:

"My son is only 2 years old, and he can not stop dancing to this track."

kingofthenight_1 mentioned:

"let’s go Yooh guys, I'm going to do this challenge."

biglight33 praised:

"I love how Kamo gives people a chance to shine, knowing that it won't take away her shine."

agathas355 applauded:

"Let's go girls."

queentee.08 responded:

"No one will do it better than Kamo."

