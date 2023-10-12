Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela recently dropped her new hit single, Dalie, on Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Less than 24 hours after the song was dropped, the hit reached over 200 million views on TikTok for its dance challenge

The superstar also posted the news of her track blowing up charts on her Instagram timeline

The Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela dropped a new song 'Dalie,' which hit over 200 million views on TikTok in less than 24 hours. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Without a doubt, Kamo Mphela is definitely a certified queen of Amapiano. The ever-so-gorgeous 23-year-old star recently dropped her new song, and it is climbing the music charts in fast mode.

Kamo Mphela dropped her new single Dalie

Kamo Mphela is the girl she thinks she is. The star recently topped the trending lists, but before she made many headlines, one being her posting a video online of herself twerking to Uncle Waffles' hit song, Peacook Revisit, which set the internet buzzing with her killer moves.

The Thula Thula hitmaker also found herself at the centre of controversy after claims and rumours of her being with Nomzamo Mbatha's younger brother Zamani Mbatha surfaced online.

However, now the star is at the top of trends as she dropped her new hit single Dalie on Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

Kamo's new single hits over 200 million views on TikTok

In less than 24 hours, Kamo's song hit the jackpot online, reaching over 200 million views on TikTok for its dance challenge. It's also sitting at number 8 on Shazam worldwide and has secured number 151 on the UK music chart.

The Amapiano dancer and singer shared the good news on her Instagram timeline, sharing her heartfelt gratitude. She said:

"We’re blowing up the charts! TikTok is already abuzz with 253.2 million views and comfortably positioned at the 8th spot on the global Shazam rankings. Our popularity knows no bounds, with a solid #151 position in the UK. We're wrapping up the year on a high note, folks!"

Watch the reel here:

Speaking to Briefly News, Kamo Mphela said:

"I manifested Dalie. I did not expect it to be received to this magnitude, but I knew it would do exceptionally well. Dalie went viral on TikTok, and it was the 8th most Shazam song before it was even released.

"Hence, we had to push out the release date and give the fans what they wanted. I am grateful to my supporters. Honestly, I wouldn’t have done this without them; they always give me unwavering love and support, and I’m grateful."

Fans of the star were happy and overjoyed after Kamo announced that she had dropped the single earlier than the date it was supposed to be released. Check out some of the comments below:

Superjourno said:

"Dalie IS TOO MUCH."

_Lexxie_official wrote:

"Finally!!! Dankoe auss Kamogelo Yoh."

Leezy_lindokuhle replied:

"That’s mad. Congratulations on your new hit."

Cassie responded:

"You deserve the love, Kamo. The song is my fav song right now."

Victor_James32_ said:

"You deserve this and more, you are such and incredible human being."

Mandlammakhubela said:

"Let's go!!"

