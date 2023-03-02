Kamo Mphela said she should not be included in Zamani Mbatha and Snikiwe Mhlongo's cheating scandal

The Ghost hitmaker was linked to the drama after her old Instagram live featuring Zamani resurfaced

South Africans were not convinced by Kamo's tweet, as they claimed Zamani and Snikiwe's timeline was against her claims

Kamo Mphela caught strays after Zamani Mbatha's cheating ways were exposed by his girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo. The Amapiano star, however, defended herself.

Kamo Mphela defended the old Instagram live she had with Zamani, used as evidence that they two-timed Snikiwe Mhlongo. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx and @zamani_mbatha

According to ZAlebs, right after Snikiwe shared photos of Zamani in bed with another woman, Kamo's two-year-old suspicious Instagram live with Zamani had people convinced the two had an affair.

@Njabs_msfts tweeted the Insta live screen recording, which went viral with over 1.9 million views and over 3,000 likes. In the comments, people said they were convinced Kamo was one of the women Zamani cheated with in his six-year relationship with Snikiwe.

Kamo Mphela defends herself after being implicated in Zamani Mbatha and Snikiwe Mhlongo's cheating drama

After her name shot to the top of the trends and she was dragged through the mud, Kamo defended herself on Twitter, saying:

"Y’all always squeeze me in somehow. That was 2 years ago rest."

However, Mzansi was not convinced, claiming the two years Kamo mentioned were also within Snikiwe and Zamani's six-year relationship.

@DitebogoWSites said:

"The math is against your statement."

@k_segow shared:

"They dated for six years Kamo."

@Thato0601 posted:

"Even 2 years ago they were in a relationship. Yoh men. Side note: we were focusing on him and his lies. It was not necessarily you."

@unathidd replied:

"Kamo baby leave them alone. I can't defend you also sana."

Zamani Mbatha's girlfriend Snikiwe Mhlongo catches him in bed with another woman, shares pictures online

In similar news, Briefly News reported that social media was on fire after Zamani Mbatha's girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, caught him in bed with another woman.

Snikiwe Mhlongo and Zamani Mbatha have reportedly been dating for a few years but have kept their relationship away from social media.

According to ZAlebs, Zamani's longtime girlfriend, Snikiwe, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the actor was cheating. She shared snaps and videos of the half-dressed Mbatha and a lady sleeping in his bed.

